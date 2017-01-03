Tanzania Reports Jump in Tourist Arrivals
A fisherman's net is stretched out to dry on a beach on Pemba island, a tropical getaway that's part of the Zanzibar archipelago 80 kilometers off the coast of Tanzania in the Indian Ocean. The number of tourists visiting Tanzania rose 10.4 percent in the 10 months to October compared with the same period last year, the finance and planning ministry said Friday, despite higher prices for some attractions.
