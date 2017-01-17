Tanzania: Regional Leaders Urged to P...

Tanzania: Regional Leaders Urged to Protect Water Catchment Areas

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has directed four Regional Commissioners to supervise areas in their jurisdictions against unwanted human activities which interfere with water catchment areas. He called upon Singida, Mbeya, Iringa and Dodoma RCs to see into it that the directive is implemented with immediate effect.

Chicago, IL

