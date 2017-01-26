Tanzania: Railway Project Still Up fo...

Tanzania: Railway Project Still Up for Grabs

Dar es Salaam - The government has explained that it is yet to enter into any exclusive deal with any country or company with regard to the funding and implementation of the project to upgrade the Central Railway Line to a standard gauge. This was revealed yesterday by the Minister for Works, Transport and Communications, Prof Makame Mbarawa, in an exclusive interview with The Citizen.

Chicago, IL

