Tanzania: Public Firms Told to Use GPSA Services for Funds' Checks

The government has directed all public institutions to use the Government Procurement Service Agency when carrying out procurement of goods and services to control misuse of public funds. Deputy Minister for Finance and Planning, Dr Ashatu Kijaji, announced the directive in Dar es Salaam yesterday, saying GPSA will facilitate 'Value for Money' from every purchases made by the public institutions.

Chicago, IL

