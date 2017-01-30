Tanzania: Parliament Set to Debate St...

Tanzania: Parliament Set to Debate State of Economy

1 hr ago

Debate on the state of the economy, rising national debt and food supply situation in the country will top the agenda of the National Assembly which reopens today. The government will table reports before MPs who are resuming from a long festive season break, during which the three issues dominated public debate and newspaper headlines.

Chicago, IL

