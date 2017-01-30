Tanzania: Over 200 Bodabodas Seized i...

Tanzania: Over 200 Bodabodas Seized in Crackdown

Police have seized 217 motorcycle and 27 rickshaw taxis in a crackdown on drivers who violate road safety regulations, Mwanza Regional Police Commander Ahmed Msangi said at the weekend. He noted that most bodaboda drivers were operating without road licences and their motorcycles were un-registered.

Chicago, IL

