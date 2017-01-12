Tanzania: Opposition Vows to Table Vo...

Tanzania: Opposition Vows to Table Vote of No Confidence Against Magufuli

Dar es Salaam - The Alliance for Democratic Change has said it would table in Parliament a motion of no confidence against President John Magufuli in the event of some Tanzanians dying of hunger. This was said by ACT Wazalendo party leader Zitto Kabwe during a campaign rally for Kijichi Ward councillor's seat.

