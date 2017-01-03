Tanzania: Opposition Leader Zitto Calls On Magufuli to Be Stern With Mines
Dar es Salaam - The leader of opposition party, Alliance for Change and Transparency Zitto Kabwe has called on President John Magufuli to walk the talk on fixing revenue collection from mega mines in the country. In his campaign address to the residents of Isaghe ward in Kahama which was availed to The Citizen, Mr Kabwe challenged President Magufuli to spearhead reforms in the mining sector in order to boost the national income.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13)
|Jun '16
|Ceren
|8
|Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Abdulla Al mashjary
|1
|Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10)
|Sep '15
|Arabs r lords of ...
|4
|Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|2
|Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Annie
|1
|Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11)
|Feb '15
|Elias mussa
|85
|majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09)
|Feb '15
|ludovick swai
|80
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC