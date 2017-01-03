Tanzania: Opposition Leader Zitto Calls On Magufuli to Be Stern With Mines

Dar es Salaam - The leader of opposition party, Alliance for Change and Transparency Zitto Kabwe has called on President John Magufuli to walk the talk on fixing revenue collection from mega mines in the country. In his campaign address to the residents of Isaghe ward in Kahama which was availed to The Citizen, Mr Kabwe challenged President Magufuli to spearhead reforms in the mining sector in order to boost the national income.

