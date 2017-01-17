Tanzania: Opposition Accuses Magufuli...

Tanzania: Opposition Accuses Magufuli of Breaking Country's Constitution

The main opposition Chadema has raised an alarm over President John Magufuli's nomination of MPs,saying the Head of State had breached the Constitution by appointing more men than women as provided by the Mother Law. Article 66 of the Constitution allows the President to nominate ten MPs to the National Assembly, five of whom should be women.

Chicago, IL

