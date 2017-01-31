Tanzania: Only 27% Candidates Qualify for High School - Exams Board

Dar es Salaam - The National Examinations Council of Tanzania yesterday announced results of the 2016 Certificate of Secondary Education Examination , which indicate a 2.56 per cent improvement over the 2015 performance. Out of those who passed, only 27 per cent will qualify for a place in Form 5, that is, the ones who passed with Divisions I, II and III.

