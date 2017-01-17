Tanzania: Mpwapwa Council Told to Earmark Fertile Valleys
Dodoma Regional Commissioner Jordan Rugimbana has directed Mpwapwa District Council to identify valleys suitable for agricultural activities and involve government institutions to produce sufficient food substance in the area. The regional commissioner said this in Mpwapwa on Wednesday during his ongoing tour to inspect various development projects in the region.
