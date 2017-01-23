Tanzania: Mass Exodus to New Capital ...

Tanzania: Mass Exodus to New Capital Dodoma Begins

Dar es Salaam - At least 87 public servants in the President's Office will be moving their offices to Dodoma effective yesterday. This was revealed by the minister charged with public service management and good governance, Ms Angellah Kairuki, at a news conference in Dar es Salaam yesterday.

