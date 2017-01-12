Tanzania: Marching Orders for Meat Fa...

Tanzania: Marching Orders for Meat Factory, Mining Investors

President John Magufuli has directed responsible authorities to revoke licences issued to investors for a meat factory and mining in Shinyanga Region. He also revealed his government's intention to modify the Tanzania Social Action Fund system of issuing money to poor families following the discovery of 55,000 ghost households that were receiving cash transfers meant to support poor families.

Chicago, IL

