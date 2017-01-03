Tanzania: Magufuli Wants to Revive Di...

Tanzania: Magufuli Wants to Revive Diplomatic Ties With Sudan

The government has announced its intention of reopening diplomatic mission in Khartoum, Sudan, to promote bilateral relations between the two countries. The Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Co-operation, Dr Augustine Mahiga, made the announcement in Dar es Salaam on Monday during an occasion to celebrate Sudan's 61st independence anniversary.

