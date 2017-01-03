Tanzania: Magufuli Wants Kagera Fund ...

Tanzania: Magufuli Wants Kagera Fund Verified

President John Magufuli has directed the Prime Minister's Office and the Disaster Management Unit to account for every penny of the Kagera earthquake humanitarian funds spent on rehabilitating public infrastructure. Dr Magufuli has also dissolved the quake disaster committee under the Kagera Regional Commissioner's Office.

Chicago, IL

