Tanzania: Magufuli to Visit Quake Victims During Bukoba Tour
President John Magufuli is expected to start a two-day tour of Kagera Region today, where he will console families who were affected by the devastation caused by the September 10, 5.9 magnitude earthquake that killed 17 people. The Kagera Regional Commissioner , Salim Kijuu, told reporters that Dr Magufuli will arrive in Bukoba Municipality today morning where he will attend mass at a church yet to be disclosed.
