Tanzania: Magufuli Courts Turkey to I...

Tanzania: Magufuli Courts Turkey to Invest in Multitrillion Railway Project

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 24 Read more: AllAfrica.com

President John Magufuli yesterday asked the Turkish government to provide a concessional loan for the construction of at least 400 kilometre-stretch of the envisaged standard gauge central railway. President Magufuli as well revealed that a Turkish company was among the short-listed contractors that had bid for implementation of the multitrillion shilling project that covers over 1,200 kilometres from Dar es Salaam to Mwanza.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13) Jun '16 Ceren 8
News Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15) Dec '15 Abdulla Al mashjary 1
News Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10) Sep '15 Arabs r lords of ... 4
News Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15) Sep '15 Wholly Silicon Wafer 2
News Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Annie 1
Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11) Feb '15 Elias mussa 85
majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09) Feb '15 ludovick swai 80
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,127 • Total comments across all topics: 278,281,523

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC