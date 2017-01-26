Tanzania: Magufuli Courts Turkey to Invest in Multitrillion Railway Project
President John Magufuli yesterday asked the Turkish government to provide a concessional loan for the construction of at least 400 kilometre-stretch of the envisaged standard gauge central railway. President Magufuli as well revealed that a Turkish company was among the short-listed contractors that had bid for implementation of the multitrillion shilling project that covers over 1,200 kilometres from Dar es Salaam to Mwanza.
