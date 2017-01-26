Tanzania: Magufuli Courts Turkey to Invest in Multitrillion Railway Project

President John Magufuli yesterday asked the Turkish government to provide a concessional loan for the construction of at least 400 kilometre-stretch of the envisaged standard gauge central railway. President Magufuli as well revealed that a Turkish company was among the short-listed contractors that had bid for implementation of the multitrillion shilling project that covers over 1,200 kilometres from Dar es Salaam to Mwanza.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.