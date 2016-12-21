Tanzania: Magufuli Blasts Power Price Hikes

PRESIDENT John Magufuli has blasted officials of the Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority for arbitrarily raising electricity tariff by an average of 8.5 per cent. He has at the same time also revoked the appointment of TANESCO's Managing Director, Engineer Felchesmi Mramba, and appointed Dr Tito Mwinuka, former lecturer at the University of Dar es Salaam, as TANESCO's Acting MD with immediate effect.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.