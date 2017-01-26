Tanzania: Local Factories Set to Supply Us - Ministry

The Ministry of Home Affairs will soon begin to source materials for military uniforms from local industries, a move that will reduce the cost of importing them through Procurement Entities . The declaration was made in Dar es Salaam by Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs, Major General Projest Rwegasira while visiting NIDA and Urafiki Textile Mills in the city yesterday to see for himself the quality of their products, before his ministry places new orders from outside the country.

