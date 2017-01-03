Tanzania: Kilimanjaro Airport Launche...

Tanzania: Kilimanjaro Airport Launches Emergency Health Measures

In an effort to handle passengers with infectious diseases, the management of Kilimanjaro International Airport has instituted emergency measures aimed at ensuring adherence to health regulations. Kilimanjaro Airport Development Company Security Manager Kisusi Makomondi said KIA was the first airport to conduct such an exercise in Tanzania as many airports in the country used to train their staff in combating fire accidents.

