Tanzania: Key Meeting Scheduled For Malawi, Tanzania to Settle Differences
Eight Tanzanians whom the Malawian government accuses of trespassing into the uranium mine will feature prominently in the Joint Permanent Commission of Cooperation 's meeting between the two neighbouring countries early next month. Head of Communications in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Co-operation, Ms Mindi Kasiga, told reporters in Dar es Salaam yesterday that the Lilongwe meeting will also deliberate on the border dispute between the two countries on Lake Nyasa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13)
|Jun '16
|Ceren
|8
|Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Abdulla Al mashjary
|1
|Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10)
|Sep '15
|Arabs r lords of ...
|4
|Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|2
|Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Annie
|1
|Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11)
|Feb '15
|Elias mussa
|85
|majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09)
|Feb '15
|ludovick swai
|80
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC