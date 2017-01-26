Tanzania: Key Meeting Scheduled For M...

Tanzania: Key Meeting Scheduled For Malawi, Tanzania to Settle Differences

Eight Tanzanians whom the Malawian government accuses of trespassing into the uranium mine will feature prominently in the Joint Permanent Commission of Cooperation 's meeting between the two neighbouring countries early next month. Head of Communications in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Co-operation, Ms Mindi Kasiga, told reporters in Dar es Salaam yesterday that the Lilongwe meeting will also deliberate on the border dispute between the two countries on Lake Nyasa.




