Tanzania: Joy As ATCL Unveils Scheduled Dar-Dodoma-Kigoma Flights

One needs Sh165,000 for a one-way ticket or Sh299,000 for a return ticket to travel in an ATCL Bombardier Q 400 flight which also proceeds to Kigoma. Speaking after being one of the first passengers to fly on the route, Mr Majaliwa said the flights would enable travellers from Dodoma to quickly go to other parts of the country.

