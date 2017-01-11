Tanzania: Jailed MP Won't Lose Seat, Say Lawyers

Tanzania: Jailed MP Won't Lose Seat, ...

Kilombero Member of Parliament Peter Lijualikali has been sentenced to six months in jail after he was found guilty of attacking policemen early last year. Lawyers, however, said that Lijualikali will not lose his seat due to the ruling because it does not exceed six months.

Chicago, IL

