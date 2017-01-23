Tanzania: Investors Urged to Build Af...

Tanzania: Investors Urged to Build Affordable Houses in Zanzibar

6 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Zanzibar Building Agency Director General , Mr Ramadhani Mussa Bakari, has called upon investors to set up factories for building materials in Zanzibar to help citizens to have affordable houses. Speaking to journalists in Dar es Salaam yesterday, Mr Bakari visited various projects carried by Tanzania Building Agency , Zanzibar Building Agency Director General , Mr Ramadhani Mussa Bakari said the move would reduce cost of building materials.

Chicago, IL

