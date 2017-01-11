Tanzania: Heed IMF Advice On Economy, Govt Urged
"The government is facing challenges to implement IMF policies on loosening microeconomic policies. The IMF proposal to the government to borrow from foreign sources has sent a signal that borrowing from within is not practical in the country whose financial sector is suffering from illiquidity," Kigoma South former MP Kafulila told The Citizen.
