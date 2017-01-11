Tanzania: Heed IMF Advice On Economy,...

Tanzania: Heed IMF Advice On Economy, Govt Urged

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

"The government is facing challenges to implement IMF policies on loosening microeconomic policies. The IMF proposal to the government to borrow from foreign sources has sent a signal that borrowing from within is not practical in the country whose financial sector is suffering from illiquidity," Kigoma South former MP Kafulila told The Citizen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13) Jun '16 Ceren 8
News Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15) Dec '15 Abdulla Al mashjary 1
News Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10) Sep '15 Arabs r lords of ... 4
News Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15) Sep '15 Wholly Silicon Wafer 2
News Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Annie 1
Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11) Feb '15 Elias mussa 85
majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09) Feb '15 ludovick swai 80
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Climate Change
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,339 • Total comments across all topics: 277,835,174

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC