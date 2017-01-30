Tanzania: Health Stakeholders Decry Shortage of Medics

Public Health stakeholders have decried a recent high rate of maternal mortality amid ongoing state and non-state actors' interventions to address the shortage of health workers across the country. Speaking at a White Ribbon Alliance organised one-day workshop that brought together Reproductive Health Regional Coordinators, Public Health Specialists and Health providers, stakeholders said the shortage of health service providers was impeding the country's efforts to prevent maternal and newborn deaths.

