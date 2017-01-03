Tanzania: Govt Urged to Act Over Drought Threat

Dar es Salaam - The government should urgently evaluate the impact of drought and make short, medium and long-term interventions to save people's lives, agriculture stakeholders have suggested. Measures should include supplying relief food to households worst affected by food shortages, supplying more food to the market to stabilise prices, restricting cereal exports and importing cereals to boost National Food Reserve Authority stocks.

