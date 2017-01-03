Tanzania: Govt Stops Paying Local Cou...

Tanzania: Govt Stops Paying Local Councillors Allowances

The Prime Minister, Mr Kassim Majaliwa, has directed District Executive Directors in local government authorities countrywide to immediately stop handing cash to local councillors for the implementation of development projects in their respective areas. The Premier gave the instruction here yesterday, saying DEDs should put in place proper mechanisms for disbursement of the funds as it is the case with the Constituency Development Fund , which are allocated for Members of Parliament but disbursed directly to development projects.

Chicago, IL

