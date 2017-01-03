Tanzania: Govt Plans to ReMap All 16 National Parks

All the 16 national parks in the country will be remapped and their boundaries signified with beacons by January 31. The Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, Professor Jumanne Maghembe, announced the decision while inaugurating the new Board of Trustees of the Tanzania National Parks , explaining that he had already issued the directives to relevant authorities regarding the game parks' markings. "Our country is facing a new type of poaching - and this is the latest wave of people driving livestock into conservation areas, annexing parts of game parks and reserves for agriculture and illegal harvesting of firewood, logs and trees from forests," said Prof Maghembe.

