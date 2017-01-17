Tanzania: Give Serious Attention to M...

Tanzania: Give Serious Attention to Marine Travel Too

Barely a week after a boat sailing to Pemba from Tanga capsized and killed 12 people in its wake, two other marine vessels collided in Lake Victoria. Though no one was killed in the Lake Victoria accident, the very idea of two marine mishaps taking place in a span of two weeks is a matter of deep concern.

