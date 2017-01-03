Tanzania: Fight Against Cybercrime Is...

Tanzania: Fight Against Cybercrime Is Here to Stay

The recent High Court's decision, confirming the Cybercrimes Act does not abrogate the Constitution of the United Republic of Tanzania, is another sign that the government has been performing its duties for public interests and not otherwise. A bill for such law was moved by the Attorney General, the government's chief legal advisor before the National Assembly in April 2015 where it was widely discussed before being endorsed and later accorded presidential assent to become a law of the land.

