Tanzania: Experts Justify Magufuli's ...

Tanzania: Experts Justify Magufuli's Appointments

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: AllAfrica.com

President John Magufuli has, by nominating former Shinyanga Regional Commissioner, Ms Anne Kilango- Malecela as MP ahead of the parliament session starting next week, swiftly moved to forestall debate on what appeared to be a 'constitutional crisis'. For the past few days, the social media has been awash with hot debate that President Magufuli could have gone against the Supreme Law after he nominated two new MPs -- Law Professor Palamagamba Kabudi and Abdallah Bulembo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13) Jun '16 Ceren 8
News Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15) Dec '15 Abdulla Al mashjary 1
News Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10) Sep '15 Arabs r lords of ... 4
News Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15) Sep '15 Wholly Silicon Wafer 2
News Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Annie 1
Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11) Feb '15 Elias mussa 85
majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09) Feb '15 ludovick swai 80
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,430 • Total comments across all topics: 278,196,627

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC