Tanzania: Experts Justify Magufuli's Appointments
President John Magufuli has, by nominating former Shinyanga Regional Commissioner, Ms Anne Kilango- Malecela as MP ahead of the parliament session starting next week, swiftly moved to forestall debate on what appeared to be a 'constitutional crisis'. For the past few days, the social media has been awash with hot debate that President Magufuli could have gone against the Supreme Law after he nominated two new MPs -- Law Professor Palamagamba Kabudi and Abdallah Bulembo.
