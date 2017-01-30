Tanzania: DCB Targets 31 Percent Depo...

Tanzania: DCB Targets 31 Percent Deposit Increase to Boost Lending

Dar es Salaam - DCB Commercial Bank is targeting to raise its deposits by 31.25 per cent in 2017 after launching agency banking and mobile account registration. The deposits are expected to increase to Sh147 billion in 2017 from Sh112 billion recorded last year, according to DCB managing director Edmund Mkwawa.

