Tanzania: Coral Reefs Off the Coast Are Being Destroyed, Most Beyond Repair

Friday Jan 20

If current trends continue and countries fail to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, nearly all of the world's coral reefs will suffer severe bleaching on an annual basis, according to a new United Nations environment agency study . Bleaching has a hugely negative effect on the health of a coral reef which, in turn, is vital to ocean health.

Chicago, IL

