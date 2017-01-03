Tanzania: Clove Exports Rise By U.S. $34 Million Despite Decrease in Price
Dar es Salaam - Tanzania exported cloves worth $54 million in the year ending October 2016, up from $19.7 million in a similar period the previous year. A Bank of Tanzania economic review for November attributed the rise to an increase in exports to 6,817 tonnes from 1,907.2 tonnes during the period.
