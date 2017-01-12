Tanzania: Chinese Firm to Invest U.S....

Tanzania: Chinese Firm to Invest U.S. $1 Billion in Cassava

44 min ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Dar es Salaam - Tanzania has signed a $1 billion partnership agreement with a Chinese firm to commercialise cassava farming and processing, raising hopes to growers who have been grappling with the challenge of accessing reliable markets. Tanzania Agricultural Export Processing Zone Limited and Epoch Agriculture from China said they created an out-grower scheme that will ensure sufficient production of cassava for processing.

