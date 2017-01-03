Tanzania: Annual Inflation Rate Rises Slightly in Zanzibar

The Annual Headline Inflation rate as measured by the 'Consumer Price Index for the year ended December 31, last year, went up to 3.0 per cent last month, from 2.3 per cent in November, the same year. Food and non-alcoholic beverages inflation rate increased to 1.2 percent in December 2016 from 0.4 percent recorded in November; and Non Food inflation rate increased to 4.9 percent up from 4.1 as recorded in November.

