Tanzania: Annual Inflation Rate Rises Slightly in Zanzibar
The Annual Headline Inflation rate as measured by the 'Consumer Price Index for the year ended December 31, last year, went up to 3.0 per cent last month, from 2.3 per cent in November, the same year. Food and non-alcoholic beverages inflation rate increased to 1.2 percent in December 2016 from 0.4 percent recorded in November; and Non Food inflation rate increased to 4.9 percent up from 4.1 as recorded in November.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13)
|Jun '16
|Ceren
|8
|Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Abdulla Al mashjary
|1
|Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10)
|Sep '15
|Arabs r lords of ...
|4
|Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|2
|Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Annie
|1
|Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11)
|Feb '15
|Elias mussa
|85
|majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09)
|Feb '15
|ludovick swai
|80
