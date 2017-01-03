Tanzania: Alarm As Major Crop Produci...

Tanzania: Alarm As Major Crop Producing Regions Hit By Inadequate Rainfall

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Dar es Salaam - Food production may be severely affected this year after half of the major cereal producing regions received below average rains last month just as forecasted by the Tanzania Meteorological Authority . The 2014/15 Annual Agricultural Sample Survey report released by the National Bureau of Statistics end of December last year outlined 14 regions as the major producers of maize, paddy, sorghum and beans--Tanzania's staple foods.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13) Jun '16 Ceren 8
News Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15) Dec '15 Abdulla Al mashjary 1
News Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10) Sep '15 Arabs r lords of ... 4
News Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15) Sep '15 Wholly Silicon Wafer 2
News Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Annie 1
Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11) Feb '15 Elias mussa 85
majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09) Feb '15 ludovick swai 80
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,135 • Total comments across all topics: 277,663,442

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC