Tanzania: Airport Advised to Lower Fees to Attract Business

Hai - The management of Kilimanjaro Airports Development Company has been advised to lower landing fees and other user costs at the Kilimanjaro International Airport Parliamentary Committee for Infrastructure chairman Mussa Ntimizi said: "There have been a number of complaints that the charges at the country's second largest airport were unreasonably high." He told the management during a visit to the facility at the end of last week that the Committee the fact the charges are high some of the services were not up to scratch.

