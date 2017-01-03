Tanzania: Air Tanzania Bullish On 2017 Growth Prospects Despite Challenges
Air Tanzania Company Limited is relishing 2017 challenges in the aviation sector as it focuses to enhance domestic routes and venture into international market to regain market shares lost to rivals. ATCL, Chief Executive Officer , Ladislaus Matide said he was optimistic about growth prospects in 2017 as the national carrier is preparing to launch more domestic flights and venture into Asian and European markets to boost tourist arrivals with new long-haul aircraft expected in June.
