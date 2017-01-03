Tanzania: 250 Poll Petitions Already ...

Tanzania: 250 Poll Petitions Already Settled By Courts

The judiciary has already determined almost 250 election petitions both at councillorship and parliamentary levels that were filed in different courts in the country following the October 25, 2015 general election results, it has been learnt. According to statistics released by the Registrar of the High Court, Main Registry, in Dar es Salaam yesterday, 196 councillorship petitions were lodged before Resident Magistrate's courts all over the country, all of which have been disposed off.

