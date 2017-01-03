Tanzania: 250 Poll Petitions Already Settled By Courts
The judiciary has already determined almost 250 election petitions both at councillorship and parliamentary levels that were filed in different courts in the country following the October 25, 2015 general election results, it has been learnt. According to statistics released by the Registrar of the High Court, Main Registry, in Dar es Salaam yesterday, 196 councillorship petitions were lodged before Resident Magistrate's courts all over the country, all of which have been disposed off.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13)
|Jun '16
|Ceren
|8
|Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Abdulla Al mashjary
|1
|Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10)
|Sep '15
|Arabs r lords of ...
|4
|Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|2
|Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Annie
|1
|Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11)
|Feb '15
|Elias mussa
|85
|majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09)
|Feb '15
|ludovick swai
|80
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC