Tanzania: 2016 - Year Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Investors Would Like to Forget
Last year was disappointing for Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange investors after stock prices dropped as the market ended the year on a bear run. At the close of business on the last business day of the year, on Friday, the investors had lost a whooping 1.540tri/- after the market capitalisation-the valuation of all issued shares at the prevailing prices had dropped to 19.124tri/- from 20.665tri/- in the 4th of January last year.
