Tanzania: 15 Narrate Their Ordeal in Collapsed Mine

Monday Jan 30

Sighs of relief greeted the news of the dramatic rescue yesterday of 15 people who had been trapped in a collapsed mine in Geita district for four days. Rescue teams and villagers around the RZ Goldmine where the disaster occurred on Thursday jubilated as the first of the survivors was pulled from the pit at 5am.

Chicago, IL

