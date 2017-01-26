Tanzania: 15,000 Farmers to Benefit From Rockwood-WVT Initiative

More than 15,000 peasants stand to benefit from a new initiative that will see major agricultural transformation and poverty alleviation in the Northern Zone. Denmark's Rockwool Foundation Research Community, through its partnership with Rural Initiative for Participatory Agricultural Transformation , a scheme for improving farming in rural areas, is partnering with World Vision Tanzania to transform the lives and production activities of more than 15,000 small-holder farmers in Tanga, Arusha and Kilimanjaro regions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.