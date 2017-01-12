Tanzania: 12 Killed As Dhow Capsizes in Tanga

Twelve people died as 34 survived after their Pemba-bound dhow, which they boarded in Tanga, capsized in the Indian Ocean due to what has been termed "poor weather". Tanga Regional Police commander Benedict Wakulyamba said the mishap occurred near Jambe Island, which is not far from the Tanga coastline, at around 2am.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.