Tanish Khot, 13-year-old from Pune summits Mt Kilimanjaro
A 13-year-old budding mountaineer from Pune, Tanish Khot, has successfully summited Uhuru Peak of Mt Kilimanjaro, also called the 'Roof of Africa'. At 19,341 feet, Uhuru Peak is the highest peak in Africa and the fourth-highest peak of seven summits - it is any mountaineer's dream to complete the '7 summits', the highest peaks of the seven continents.
