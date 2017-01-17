Search for missing Malaysia Airlines ...

Search for missing Malaysia Airlines MH370 plane ends

Read more: Daily Star

Three years after the plane vanished joint search teams from Australia, Malaysia and China have announced they have ended the deep sea probe for the missing aircraft. "Despite every effort using the best science available ... the search has not been able to locate the aircraft," Malaysian, Australian and Chinese authorities said in a statement.

