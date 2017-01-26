Rescue effort under way at Tanzania gold mine1 hour ago
A rescue operation is under way to try and free at least 14 gold miners trapped underground for two days in northern Tanzania, local media reported today. They are stuck roughly 35 metres down the mine shaft, the governor of Geita province, Ezekiel Kyunga, told state media.
