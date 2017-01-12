No mountain too high
GROUP EFFORT: Albury's Dale Pattison, Liam Dalby, Ainslie Pattison and Kane Zidan are four of six people who will climb Mount Kilimanjaro in May in memory of Border doctor Brendan Pattison. Picture: SIMON BAYLISS PREPARATIONS: With no mountains nearby, Kane Zidan, Liam Dalby, Dale Pattison and Ainslie Pattison enjoy practising on the flat for their African trek.
