Nationwide staff take on Kilimanjaro for the Wilts Air Ambulance

A NATIONWIDE employee is gearing up for the challenge of a lifetime as he prepares to hike up Mount Kilimanjaro to raise funds for the Wiltshire Air Ambulance . Sam Winfield will attempt the perilous climb on February 13 and has the full support of all his colleagues at the Regent Street branch - so much so that they will spend a full day a Kiss Gym cycling for Sam.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Swindon Advertiser.